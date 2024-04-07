Callahan Advisors LLC Has $667,000 Stock Position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Callahan Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $4,906,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 12,246 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,946,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Price Performance

NYSE:BIP traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.84. The stock had a trading volume of 439,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,214. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a one year low of $21.03 and a one year high of $37.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 206.01 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.87.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Increases Dividend

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners ( NYSE:BIP Get Free Report ) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.99). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 0.79% and a net margin of 1.34%. The company had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This is an increase from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is currently 1,157.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BIP. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.11.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

(Free Report)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 8.1 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 0.6 million long-term contracted sub-metering services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.