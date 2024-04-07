Callahan Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Callahan Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,497 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,327 shares during the quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 597,143 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,489,000 after acquiring an additional 44,516 shares in the last quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. now owns 70,384 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,939,000 after acquiring an additional 23,859 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,962 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $715,000. 83.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northern Trust

In other news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 30,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.11, for a total value of $2,434,703.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,462,687.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Northern Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.21.

Northern Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

NTRS stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $86.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,257,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,679,729. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Northern Trust Co. has a 52-week low of $62.44 and a 52-week high of $90.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.98.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The asset manager reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.81). Northern Trust had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.06%.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

