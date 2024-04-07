Callahan Advisors LLC Purchases 245 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,667 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $7,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT traded up $1.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,462,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,366,506. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.11 billion, a PE ratio of 48.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.04. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.12 and a 52 week high of $81.24.

Insider Activity at Fortinet

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 7,572.46% and a net margin of 21.64%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $2,809,587.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,701,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,108,269,590.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 38,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total value of $2,549,620.05. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,887,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,985,992,346.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $2,809,587.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,701,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,108,269,590.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 154,880 shares of company stock valued at $10,233,981. Insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Fortinet from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Capital One Financial downgraded Fortinet from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Fortinet from $52.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.35.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

