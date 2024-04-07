Callahan Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 262 Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Callahan Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,243,000 after buying an additional 4,090 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 233,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $125,414,000 after buying an additional 24,636 shares during the period. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lam Research Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX traded up $16.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $968.58. 801,133 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 926,197. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.45, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 3.06. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $480.45 and a 52-week high of $1,007.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $926.73 and its 200-day moving average is $778.51.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.06 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 24.15%. The company’s revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.71 EPS. Analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 28.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 30.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LRCX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Lam Research from $700.00 to $912.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Lam Research from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $900.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Lam Research from $930.00 to $980.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Lam Research from $900.00 to $935.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $826.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $972.03, for a total transaction of $857,330.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,246,168.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Lam Research news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $922.41, for a total value of $5,073,255.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,380,648.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $972.03, for a total value of $857,330.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,246,168.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,029 shares of company stock valued at $6,559,489. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile



Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

