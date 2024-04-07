Callahan Advisors LLC Raises Position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,095 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of Eagle Materials worth $7,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EXP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 9.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,727 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 4.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,810 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 29.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,532 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 5,821 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 7.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,478 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 6.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,071 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EXP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $244.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eagle Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.20.

In other news, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.60, for a total transaction of $1,078,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,498,716. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.60, for a total transaction of $1,078,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,498,716. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Eric Cribbs sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.66, for a total transaction of $429,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,654 shares in the company, valued at $3,360,287.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,444 shares of company stock worth $4,414,889 in the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eagle Materials stock traded up $6.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $266.74. The stock had a trading volume of 231,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,590. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $251.67 and its 200 day moving average is $205.91. Eagle Materials Inc. has a one year low of $135.17 and a one year high of $272.72.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The construction company reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $558.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.23 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 40.05%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 14.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is currently 7.06%.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

