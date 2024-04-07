Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CPT. Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a $113.00 target price (down from $121.00) on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets restated a market perform rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a hold rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $104.24.

Camden Property Trust stock opened at $96.62 on Thursday. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $82.81 and a fifty-two week high of $114.04. The stock has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.31. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $387.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. This is a boost from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.35%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Camden Property Trust by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Camden Property Trust by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 36,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,833,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. qPULA Trading Management LP lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP now owns 1,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,634 apartment homes across the United States.

