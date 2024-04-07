Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CCJ. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cameco in a report on Monday, April 1st. They set a buy rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Cameco from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $62.75.

Shares of CCJ stock opened at $49.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.37 billion, a PE ratio of 82.02 and a beta of 0.92. Cameco has a 1-year low of $24.64 and a 1-year high of $51.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.57 and a 200 day moving average of $42.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $620.00 million for the quarter. Cameco had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 5.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cameco will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCJ. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of Cameco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. Capital Market Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Cameco by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 17,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cameco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $940,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cameco by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 152,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leo Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Cameco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $390,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

