Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Sold by Callahan Advisors LLC

Callahan Advisors LLC cut its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,987 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 15,918 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $10,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CNI. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 447,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,387,000 after buying an additional 21,644 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,407 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,191 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. CIBC lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. TD Securities lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $143.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.55.

Canadian National Railway Price Performance

CNI traded up $0.74 on Friday, hitting $129.74. 1,287,290 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 806,471. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $103.96 and a fifty-two week high of $134.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $129.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.42. The stock has a market cap of $83.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.88.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.02. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 23.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.638 per share. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 39.59%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

