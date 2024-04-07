Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) PT Raised to C$190.00 at National Bankshares

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares from C$172.00 to C$190.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CNR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$158.00 to C$164.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$173.00 to C$184.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$175.00 to C$185.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$187.00 to C$191.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$185.00 to C$195.00 in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$182.29.

Shares of TSE CNR opened at C$176.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$112.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$174.73 and a 200 day moving average price of C$163.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.89, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.61. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of C$143.13 and a 52-week high of C$181.34.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported C$2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.96 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.38 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 33.43% and a return on equity of 27.11%. Analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 8.0824553 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.845 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.58%.

In related news, Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$168.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,010,640.00. In other Canadian National Railway news, Senior Officer Derek Michael Taylor sold 2,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$131.26, for a total transaction of C$342,577.38. Also, Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$168.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,010,640.00. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

