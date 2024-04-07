Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.78.

CSIQ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Canadian Solar from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Canadian Solar from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Canadian Solar from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Canadian Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Canadian Solar in a report on Monday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

Get Canadian Solar alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on CSIQ

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Canadian Solar Trading Down 7.5 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 1,268.6% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 958 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Canadian Solar by 115.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,098 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in Canadian Solar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its position in Canadian Solar by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,500 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USCF Advisers LLC increased its position in Canadian Solar by 87.5% in the 4th quarter. USCF Advisers LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 52.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CSIQ opened at $17.15 on Friday. Canadian Solar has a 52-week low of $17.13 and a 52-week high of $45.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.75 and its 200-day moving average is $21.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.42, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.26.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.11. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. Canadian Solar’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Solar will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Canadian Solar

(Get Free Report

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Canadian Solar Inc (CSI) Solar and Global Energy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.