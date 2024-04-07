Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Receives C$33.73 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$33.73.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank upgraded Canadian Western Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Desjardins reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$37.00 to C$35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Veritas Investment Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Western Bank in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th.

In other news, Senior Officer Vladimir Ahmad sold 2,253 shares of Canadian Western Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.00, for a total transaction of C$67,590.00. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

CWB stock opened at C$27.77 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$28.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$28.94. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.57. Canadian Western Bank has a 1 year low of C$22.96 and a 1 year high of C$31.64.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.91 by C$0.02. Canadian Western Bank had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 31.97%. The business had revenue of C$289.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$301.10 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Canadian Western Bank will post 3.5491699 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. Canadian Western Bank’s payout ratio is 40.61%.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, US dollar, chequing, flex notice, organization, business trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, equipment financing and leasing, aviation financing, and dealership financing products; agriculture lending products and AgriInvest savings account; variable and fixed rate mortgages; line of credit; registered retirement savings plan, consolidation, and vehicle loans; and credit cards.

