Canal Capital Management LLC Has $1.33 Million Stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Canal Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,130 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $1,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 60,182.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 193,739,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,009,190,000 after buying an additional 193,418,094 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 125.2% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,919,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,051,000 after buying an additional 2,179,319 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1,027.1% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 924,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,391,000 after buying an additional 842,838 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,569,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,251,000 after purchasing an additional 518,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $24,656,000.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ VNQI opened at $41.41 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.38. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.58 and a fifty-two week high of $43.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.76.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

