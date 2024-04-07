Canal Capital Management LLC Has $460,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Canal Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VNQ. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8,203.6% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $83.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $70.61 and a one year high of $90.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.20.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

