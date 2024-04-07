Canal Capital Management LLC Invests $535,000 in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Canal Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2,768.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 46,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,709,000 after acquiring an additional 44,829 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,751,000. Finally, Arvest Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,910,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VGSH opened at $57.80 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12-month low of $57.33 and a 12-month high of $58.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.05 and a 200-day moving average of $57.95.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2019 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

