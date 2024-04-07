Canal Capital Management LLC Sells 4,964 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Canal Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 47.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,964 shares during the quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FLOT. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 17,845.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,189,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,606,000 after acquiring an additional 13,115,742 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 156.2% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,959,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804,501 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $488,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 13.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,322,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,989,000 after purchasing an additional 869,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 877.2% during the second quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 916,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,558,000 after purchasing an additional 822,391 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS FLOT opened at $50.88 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.91 and its 200-day moving average is $50.79. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.76 and a twelve month high of $51.10.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2559 per share. This is a boost from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

