Canal Capital Management LLC Sells 647 Shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Canal Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 647 shares during the quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AOR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 130,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,036,000 after acquiring an additional 3,276 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,517,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,871,000 after purchasing an additional 21,205 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 8,620.1% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 388,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 384,026 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF alerts:

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF stock opened at $55.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.18. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a twelve month low of $47.56 and a twelve month high of $55.74.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Company Profile

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.