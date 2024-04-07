Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU) Position Increased by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,349 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,964 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co owned about 0.08% of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF worth $1,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lantz Financial LLC increased its stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 268,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,517,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,219,000 after acquiring an additional 80,298 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 122.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 77,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 42,694 shares during the period. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $698,000. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $363,000.

Get Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF alerts:

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CGXU opened at $25.70 on Friday. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $20.80 and a 1 year high of $25.92. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.95 and a 200-day moving average of $23.41.

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Profile

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGXU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.