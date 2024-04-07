Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by Ceredex Value Advisors LLC

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 19.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 642,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 158,590 shares during the quarter. Capital One Financial makes up 1.5% of Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned about 0.17% of Capital One Financial worth $84,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 168,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,052,000 after buying an additional 13,131 shares during the last quarter. Retireful LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,422,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 107,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,144,000 after purchasing an additional 12,501 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,580,000. Finally, Tritonpoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,829,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on COF shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $114.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wolfe Research raised Capital One Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $189.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.14.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

NYSE COF traded up $1.39 on Friday, hitting $143.52. 1,567,230 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,252,627. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $138.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.25. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.93 and a fifty-two week high of $149.27. The firm has a market cap of $54.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.48.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.45 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 9.88%. On average, research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.88 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.08%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

