Cardano (ADA) Hits Market Cap of $21.17 Billion

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 7th. During the last seven days, Cardano has traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Cardano has a total market capitalization of $21.17 billion and $275.68 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cardano coin can currently be bought for about $0.59 or 0.00000858 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,401.28 or 0.04908083 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.58 or 0.00070103 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.36 or 0.00025045 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00010071 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00016355 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00016125 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00003868 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Cardano Profile

Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 36,771,024,608 coins and its circulating supply is 35,599,573,094 coins. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

