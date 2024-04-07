Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Holdings Raised by Callahan Advisors LLC

Callahan Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,837 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $6,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 17,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, G&S Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 9,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CAH shares. Barclays started coverage on Cardinal Health in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink began coverage on Cardinal Health in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered Cardinal Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Cardinal Health in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Finally, Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Monday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.07.

Cardinal Health Price Performance

Shares of CAH traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $109.92. 1,400,906 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,136,836. The firm has a market cap of $26.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.68. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.56 and a 12 month high of $116.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $109.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.97.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.26. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 57.44% and a net margin of 0.30%. The business had revenue of $57.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. Cardinal Health’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a $0.5006 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.74%.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

