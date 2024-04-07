Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 790,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,782 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.09% of Carrier Global worth $45,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 16.0% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 44.4% in the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 2.2% in the third quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 9,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 1.0% in the third quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 21,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Carrier Global Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of CARR stock opened at $56.44 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.62. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $40.28 and a 1-year high of $60.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.80 billion, a PE ratio of 35.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 6.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Carrier Global’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Carrier Global news, CEO David L. Gitlin sold 354,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total value of $19,201,832.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 422,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,899,281.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Carrier Global news, VP Kevin J. O’connor sold 26,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total value of $1,427,647.27. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 66,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,553,282.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David L. Gitlin sold 354,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total value of $19,201,832.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 422,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,899,281.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CARR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Carrier Global from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Carrier Global from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on Carrier Global from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.36.

Get Our Latest Report on Carrier Global

Carrier Global Profile

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.