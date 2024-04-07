CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Holdings Trimmed by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,270 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,437 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.11% of CDW worth $33,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of CDW by 130.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,442,301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $436,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,869 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new position in shares of CDW in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,222,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CDW in the 4th quarter valued at $66,992,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of CDW by 91.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 728,446 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $146,971,000 after purchasing an additional 348,749 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in shares of CDW in the 1st quarter valued at $63,265,000. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

CDW Stock Up 1.0 %

CDW opened at $255.19 on Friday. CDW Co. has a fifty-two week low of $160.66 and a fifty-two week high of $263.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $245.23 and a 200-day moving average of $224.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $34.25 billion, a PE ratio of 31.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.09.

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.01. CDW had a return on equity of 73.93% and a net margin of 5.17%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 9.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDW declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

CDW Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. CDW’s payout ratio is 30.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CDW. Barclays increased their price objective on CDW from $219.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on CDW from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on CDW from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley downgraded CDW from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $216.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on CDW from $253.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CDW has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.60.

CDW Company Profile

(Free Report)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

Featured Stories

