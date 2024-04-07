CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Sold by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co lowered its position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in CDW were worth $2,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CDW. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in CDW by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,723,027 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,812,692,000 after acquiring an additional 196,216 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in CDW by 2.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,391,296 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $989,303,000 after purchasing an additional 110,044 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CDW by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,881,054 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $560,247,000 after purchasing an additional 63,457 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in CDW by 130.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,442,301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $436,146,000 after buying an additional 1,383,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in CDW by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,331,127 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $268,568,000 after buying an additional 20,345 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Get CDW alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CDW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of CDW from $253.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on CDW from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on CDW from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley downgraded CDW from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $216.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on CDW from $219.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.60.

CDW Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CDW opened at $255.19 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.50, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. CDW Co. has a 52-week low of $160.66 and a 52-week high of $263.37.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 73.93% and a net margin of 5.17%. CDW’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDW Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.62%.

CDW announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 7th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

CDW Profile

(Free Report)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.