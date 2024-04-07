CENTRAL TRUST Co Acquires 686 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,662 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carret Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 39,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 3,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 37,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $84.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.67. The stock has a market cap of $41.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $63.10 and a fifty-two week high of $85.56.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

