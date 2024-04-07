CENTRAL TRUST Co Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 283,336 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of CENTRAL TRUST Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. CENTRAL TRUST Co owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $88,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. High Note Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $342.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $112.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $337.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $308.90. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $242.98 and a 52-week high of $348.88.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.