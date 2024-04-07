CENTRAL TRUST Co Decreases Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lessened its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,433 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 448 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GS. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 82.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 91 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 88.0% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 94 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 0.4 %

GS stock opened at $408.07 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $393.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $361.20. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $289.36 and a twelve month high of $419.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market cap of $132.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.43.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The investment management company reported $5.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $1.86. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 48.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 11,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.64, for a total transaction of $4,550,956.00. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 18,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,190,901.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 11,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.64, for a total transaction of $4,550,956.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now owns 18,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,190,901.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 12,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.43, for a total transaction of $5,001,372.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,602,947.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,907 shares of company stock worth $15,080,021. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GS. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $493.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $333.00 to $449.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. HSBC upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $432.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $506.00 to $446.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $421.80.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

