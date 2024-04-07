CENTRAL TRUST Co Grows Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 845,849 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,639 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 1.1% of CENTRAL TRUST Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $40,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 124,379.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 598,876,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,134,857,000 after acquiring an additional 598,395,639 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,032,460,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 82.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,076,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,973,000 after buying an additional 16,797,788 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $569,628,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $234,861,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $49.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.53. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $41.48 and a 1-year high of $50.36. The stock has a market cap of $122.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

