CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $1.15 Million Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,473 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 862 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter worth about $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 77.6% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 238 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 530.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 252 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

EOG stock opened at $135.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $119.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.42. The company has a market cap of $78.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.40. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.32 and a twelve month high of $136.79.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.07). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 31.40%. The business had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.98%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Susquehanna dropped their price target on EOG Resources from $164.00 to $147.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group dropped their target price on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on EOG Resources from $163.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.10.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

