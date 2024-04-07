CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $1.41 Million Holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

CENTRAL TRUST Co cut its position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,097 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $1,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Motco grew its position in TotalEnergies by 216.2% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in TotalEnergies by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. 13.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Se Totalenergies purchased 196,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.86 per share, with a total value of $4,502,597.04. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 295,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,749,072.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.33.

TotalEnergies Price Performance

Shares of TotalEnergies stock opened at $72.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.38. TotalEnergies SE has a twelve month low of $54.94 and a twelve month high of $72.97. The firm has a market cap of $171.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.72.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.27). TotalEnergies had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The business had revenue of $54.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.597 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.57%.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

Featured Articles

