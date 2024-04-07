CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $1.51 Million Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,456 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Workday by 333.3% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Workday in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Workday by 215.4% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 123 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Workday in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in Workday in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WDAY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Workday from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Workday from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Workday from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on Workday from $270.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Workday from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $293.61.

Shares of WDAY opened at $268.32 on Friday. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.25 and a 1 year high of $311.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $70.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $284.76 and a 200-day moving average of $259.95.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The software maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.10. Workday had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 19.02%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Workday news, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.52, for a total value of $1,352,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 105,000 shares in the company, valued at $28,404,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Workday news, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.52, for a total value of $1,352,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 105,000 shares in the company, valued at $28,404,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 4,342 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.01, for a total value of $1,181,067.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 116,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,582,265.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 446,383 shares of company stock worth $122,469,283 over the last ninety days. 21.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

