CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $11.75 Million Stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

CENTRAL TRUST Co reduced its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 139,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,874 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in RTX were worth $11,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,509,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,013,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104,282 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in RTX during the fourth quarter valued at $1,580,608,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in RTX by 1.9% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,726,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,871,000 after purchasing an additional 256,215 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in RTX by 87,932.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,614,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,951,000 after purchasing an additional 13,598,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of RTX by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,059,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,735,000 after purchasing an additional 60,319 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RTX alerts:

Insider Activity

In other RTX news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total value of $3,233,232.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,711.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other RTX news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total transaction of $3,233,232.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,711.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total value of $28,757.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,676 shares in the company, valued at $1,076,176.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,785 shares of company stock worth $3,448,188. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

RTX Price Performance

NYSE:RTX opened at $101.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.78. RTX Co. has a one year low of $68.56 and a one year high of $104.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.54. The stock has a market cap of $135.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.40, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.88.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. RTX had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $19.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. RTX’s payout ratio is presently 105.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RTX shares. TheStreet upgraded RTX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of RTX in a report on Monday, April 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of RTX from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on RTX from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on RTX from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RTX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.12.

Check Out Our Latest Report on RTX

RTX Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.