CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $64.24 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 276,112 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 673 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 1.7% of CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $64,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 181,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,162,000 after purchasing an additional 6,220 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Financial Freedom LLC now owns 10,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,135,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,180,000 after purchasing an additional 16,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5,977.4% during the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 3,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168 shares in the last quarter.

VO opened at $245.90 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $194.79 and a 1-year high of $250.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $240.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.04. The stock has a market cap of $61.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

