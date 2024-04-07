CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $87.54 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

CENTRAL TRUST Co reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,149,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143,734 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF makes up 2.3% of CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF were worth $87,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Grey Street Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Grey Street Capital LLC now owns 13,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 32,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,437,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 14,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 23,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FC Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 6,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of SCHD stock opened at $79.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $52.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $66.67 and a twelve month high of $80.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.51.

Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

