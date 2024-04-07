CENTRAL TRUST Co Increases Stock Holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 143.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,140 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,503 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 4,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period.

Get iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $100.38 on Friday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.04 and a twelve month high of $100.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.47.

About iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.