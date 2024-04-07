CENTRAL TRUST Co Increases Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 345 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Prologis were worth $2,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 5,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 42,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,599,000 after buying an additional 11,882 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 287,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,324,000 after buying an additional 42,073 shares in the last quarter. Grassi Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 252,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,611,000 after buying an additional 60,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selway Asset Management purchased a new stake in Prologis in the third quarter valued at approximately $177,000. 93.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PLD. TheStreet raised shares of Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Prologis from $153.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $123.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $134.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.67.

Prologis Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $124.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $115.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $130.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.64 and a 12 month high of $137.52.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.58). Prologis had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 38.13%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

Prologis Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a $0.96 dividend. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.72%.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

