CENTRAL TRUST Co Lowers Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

CENTRAL TRUST Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,968 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,244 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $6,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1,578.9% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 153.8% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Starbucks during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.24.

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $86.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $92.58 and its 200 day moving average is $94.84. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $86.83 and a twelve month high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.76% and a net margin of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 60.96%.

In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,912,906.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $375,665. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

