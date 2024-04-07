CENTRAL TRUST Co Purchases 7,295 Shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB)

CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,180 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,295 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co owned about 0.18% of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF worth $2,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $96,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 1,085.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 6,296 shares during the period.

Hartford Total Return Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of HTRB opened at $33.40 on Friday. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $31.16 and a 1 year high of $34.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.11.

Hartford Total Return Bond ETF Profile

The Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (HTRB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a wide array of global fixed income instruments considered attractive from a total-return perspective, with current income as a secondary goal.

