CENTRAL TRUST Co Purchases 934 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,251 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 934 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 1,355.9% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the third quarter worth about $31,000. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

In other news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total transaction of $2,426,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 261,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,688,319.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total value of $2,426,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 261,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,688,319.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 20,045 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.77, for a total transaction of $977,594.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,563 shares in the company, valued at $3,782,747.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 172,191 shares of company stock worth $8,636,322. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Schlumberger from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.80.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

SLB opened at $55.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $78.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.88. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $42.73 and a 1 year high of $62.12.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The company had revenue of $8.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 34.25%.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

