CENTRAL TRUST Co Reduces Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

CENTRAL TRUST Co decreased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 178,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 24,390 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $9,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 87,343 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,482,000 after purchasing an additional 18,335 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 35,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 53,456 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 5,312 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 23,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Finally, Kempner Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. now owns 69,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,559,000 after buying an additional 20,366 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $77.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, April 1st. Societe Generale lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.12.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $51.32 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $47.58 and a 52-week high of $71.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.19 and a 200-day moving average of $52.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $11.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 50.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 62.18%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

