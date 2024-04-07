CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 115 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

CENTRAL TRUST Co reduced its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Augustine Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,993,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,592.9% in the fourth quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 4,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,970,000 after acquiring an additional 4,253 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 76,169.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 591,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $519,148,000 after acquiring an additional 590,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 55,495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,930,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares during the period. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 5,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $956.47, for a total transaction of $5,531,266.01. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,203,239.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 5,783 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $956.47, for a total value of $5,531,266.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,203,239.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph L. Goldstein sold 2,707 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $950.00, for a total transaction of $2,571,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,062,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,729 shares of company stock valued at $13,124,641. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

REGN opened at $942.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.69 and a quick ratio of 4.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $959.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $885.63. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $684.80 and a 1 year high of $998.33.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.73 by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $10.96 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 38.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on REGN. StockNews.com cut Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,055.00 to $1,082.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,104.00 to $1,115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,125.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $968.43.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

