CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 343 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lessened its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $5,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 96.4% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,788,000 after acquiring an additional 19,872 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Jacobsen Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 218.1% in the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $309.00 to $301.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $291.11.

Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands

In other news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 354,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.26, for a total value of $88,746,200.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,461 shares in the company, valued at $13,629,409.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Trading Up 0.5 %

STZ stock opened at $265.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.56 billion, a PE ratio of 31.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.97. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $221.01 and a one year high of $273.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $255.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 5th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.16. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.