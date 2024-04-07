CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 68 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

CENTRAL TRUST Co decreased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,389 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 15,631.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 14,502,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,280,190,000 after buying an additional 14,410,073 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC now owns 24,326 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,224,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 673,677 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $105,922,000 after acquiring an additional 5,006 shares in the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $151.36 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.68 and a 12-month high of $197.80. The company has a market cap of $129.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $149.45 and a 200 day moving average of $151.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $24.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 39.46%. The company’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.70%.

Insider Activity

In other United Parcel Service news, Director Eva C. Boratto bought 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $142.30 per share, for a total transaction of $199,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,220. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. TheStreet raised United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Argus cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, HSBC dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.87.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on UPS

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.