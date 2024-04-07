Centurion Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Centurion Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 46.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,876 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,126 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Centurion Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Centurion Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Motco grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 172.0% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,416.7% during the 3rd quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 833.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Management Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.7% during the 4th quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $5.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $476.49. 5,550,779 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,341,335. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $370.92 and a 12 month high of $483.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $466.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $433.07. The company has a market cap of $381.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.