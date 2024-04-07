Centurion Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Centurion Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $601,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 74,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,792,000 after purchasing an additional 11,948 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,372,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 392,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,807,000 after acquiring an additional 28,953 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of IUSG traded up $1.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $116.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,516,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,226. The company has a market cap of $16.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.76. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.64 and a fifty-two week high of $118.45.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.1667 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

