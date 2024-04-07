Centurion Wealth Management LLC Invests $210,000 in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV)

Centurion Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 961.4% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,115 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth $103,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $149,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Price Performance

NYSE:GDV traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $22.59. The stock had a trading volume of 143,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,031. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.91. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 12-month low of $18.04 and a 12-month high of $23.00.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Dividend Announcement

About The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.84%.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

