Centurion Wealth Management LLC Invests $215,000 in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Centurion Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MELI. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 500.0% during the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 24 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 25 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 58.8% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 27 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $2,000.00 price target on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,940.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $1,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,806.15.

Shares of NASDAQ MELI traded up $13.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,501.72. 288,873 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,556. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,063.02 and a 12-month high of $1,825.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,621.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,514.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.14 billion, a PE ratio of 76.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.44.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.66 by ($3.41). The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 39.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 35.89 EPS for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

