Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 165,500 Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 165,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,645,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned about 0.44% of Vail Resorts as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MTN. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at about $672,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at about $691,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MTN shares. Bank of America lowered Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $285.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $263.00 price objective on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Vail Resorts from $247.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Vail Resorts in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $256.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.33.

Vail Resorts Price Performance

Shares of Vail Resorts stock traded up $2.28 on Friday, hitting $228.98. 352,308 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 552,094. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $204.88 and a 1-year high of $258.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $224.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The company reported $5.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.07 by ($0.31). Vail Resorts had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 19.16%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vail Resorts Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $2.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from Vail Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.06. This represents a $8.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 148.25%.

Insider Activity at Vail Resorts

In other Vail Resorts news, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.77, for a total value of $222,770.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,691,269.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vail Resorts Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

