Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 27.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,015,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 382,750 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $36,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC raised its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 858,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,418,000 after buying an additional 222,970 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the 3rd quarter valued at $510,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 172,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,198,000 after buying an additional 64,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 135,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,554,000 after buying an additional 3,736 shares during the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

In other news, CAO Brian Reitz sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total transaction of $106,590.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,255,736.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other American Homes 4 Rent news, COO Bryan Smith sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.77, for a total value of $1,838,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 125,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,617,576.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian Reitz sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total transaction of $106,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,255,736.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 60,263 shares of company stock worth $2,212,078. 6.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE AMH traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.99. 1,037,915 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,167,624. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.99, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.70. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1 year low of $31.36 and a 1 year high of $37.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. This is a boost from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.00%.

AMH (NYSE: AMH) is a leading large-scale integrated owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties. Our goal is to simplify the experience of leasing a home and deliver peace of mind to households across the country.

