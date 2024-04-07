Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Has $38.92 Million Position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 963,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 225,150 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $38,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEF. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 201.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,328,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223,630 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 44.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,152,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207,065 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $68,262,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 1,093.0% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,829,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 20,887.5% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,007,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,415,000 after buying an additional 1,002,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

Jefferies Financial Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:JEF traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.82. 701,058 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,132,956. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.81 and a fifty-two week high of $47.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.62. The firm has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of 35.92 and a beta of 1.37.

Jefferies Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Jefferies Financial Group ( NYSE:JEF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.11. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 98.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on JEF

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.