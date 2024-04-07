Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Has $41.96 Million Stock Position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 22.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,468,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 432,000 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned 0.23% of CenterPoint Energy worth $41,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $440,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 5,475 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,585,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,208,000 after acquiring an additional 572,884 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 32,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 2,642 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 738,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,615,000 after purchasing an additional 274,696 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

CenterPoint Energy Price Performance

NYSE:CNP traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,375,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,431,182. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $17.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.92. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.42 and a twelve month high of $31.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 10.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CNP. Evercore ISI cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.73.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CenterPoint Energy

About CenterPoint Energy

(Free Report)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.